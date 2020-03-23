You are here:

Syria: second Turkey-Russia patrol in Idlib

With ground and air forces along strategic M4 highway

23 March, 14:43

    (ANSAmed) - ISTANBUL, MARCH 23 - The second joint Turkey-Russia military patrol in Idlib, Syria, took place as part of the ceasefire agreement signed March 5 in Moscow by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the Turkish defence ministry.

    It said the patrol was conducted by ground and air forces around the strategic M4 highway that connects Aleppo and Latakia, forming a de facto border between the respective areas of influence.

    The Turkish-Russian patrols began March 15, but took place only for a few hours along a three-kilometre stretch of highway, due to a sit-in protest on the roadway by civilians opposed to the partition agreement. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said local pro-Turkish militants also subsequently took action to prevent the patrols.(ANSAmed).

