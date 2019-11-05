Israel: confirmed expulsion of Human Rights Watch director High Court, 'evidence that he supported Israel's boycott'

(ANSAmed) - TEL AVIV, NOVEMBER 5 - The Israeli Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal presented by the director of the Israeli office of Human Rights Watch, Omar Shakir, against his expulsion, Israeli public radio said. Shakir, a US citizen, now has 20 days to leave Israel.



According to one of the judges, Neal Hendel, there is sufficient evidence to confirm that Shakir supported the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, although he has rejected the claim. Hendel was quoted by Haaretz as saying that the interior ministry was authorized to order his expulsion. Hendel also rejected the defense's claim that the expulsion would implicitly represent a warning to activists representing human rights groups. Human Rights Watch, Hendel added, is not considered an organization that boycotts Israel and will be able to choose another representative to replace Shakir, provided the representative has no ties to the BDS movement. (ANSAmed)