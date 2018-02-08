Erdogan rules out 'all contact with Assad'

ti trovi qui:

'What is there to talk about with an assassin?', he asks

08 febbraio, 19:36

    (ANSAmed) - ISTANBUL, FEBRUARY 8 - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday ruled out dialogue with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al Assad. "What do we have to talk about with an assassin who has killed 1 million of his own people?" asked Erdogan in response to a call from the leader of the opposition party CHP to enter into contact with Damascus to try to resolve the Syrian conflict. "So far we haven't walked with those who followed this road with permission from the terrorist organisations, and we will not do it in future," he said. (ANSAmed).

