ANSAmed - Tomorrow's events in the Mediterranean

04 giugno, 19:00

    (ANSAmed) - ROME, JUNE 4 - Weekly diary of the main events scheduled for tomorrow in the Euro-Mediterranean area: VARIOUS CITIES - World Environment Day.

    BRUSSELS - European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and Commissioner Johannes Hahn will be receiving Montenegro president Milo Đukanović.

    ROME - 1ST International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Undeclared and Unregulated Fishing with EU Commissioner Karmenu Vella.

    TUNIS - Fourth hearing in a trial over the Bardo Museum massacre on March 18, 2015, in which 24 people were killed including 4 Italians, and for a suicide attack on a Sousse resort on June 26, 2015, in which 38 people were killed. ROME - Istituto di Sociologia Rurale (INSOR), press conference at 11:30 to present 'Cerealia, la Festa dei Cereali. Cecere e il Mediterraneo'.(ANSAmed).

    © Copyright ANSA - Tutti i diritti riservati

