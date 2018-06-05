ANSAmed - Today's events in the Mediterranean

(ANSAmed) - ROME, JUNE 5 - Weekly diary of the main events scheduled for today in the Euro-Mediterranean area: VARIOUS CITIES - World Environment Day.



BRUSSELS - European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and Commissioner Johannes Hahn will be receiving Montenegro president Milo Đukanović.



ROME - 1ST International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Undeclared and Unregulated Fishing with EU Commissioner Karmenu Vella.



TUNIS - Fourth hearing in a trial over the Bardo Museum massacre on March 18, 2015, in which 24 people were killed including 4 Italians, and for a suicide attack on a Sousse resort on June 26, 2015, in which 38 people were killed. ROME - Istituto di Sociologia Rurale (INSOR), press conference at 11:30 to present 'Cerealia, la Festa dei Cereali. Cecere e il Mediterraneo'.(ANSAmed).



