Unrwa, Giordania lavora a conferenza a New York per aiuti Nonostante difficoltà, scuole aperte nel regno hashemita

(ANSAmed) - AMMAN,3 SET - La Giordania ha intenzione di organizzare a New York una conferenza con l'aiuto dell'Ue e del Giappone per raccogliere fondi per l'Unrwa, l'agenzia dell'Onu per i profughi palestinesi, dopo il taglio completo dei fondi Usa annunciato dall'amministrazione Trump. Nonostante le difficoltà finanziarie - come annunciato dal Commissario generale dell'agenzia Pierre Krahenbuhl nei giorni scorsi - migliaia di studenti palestinesi rifugiati in Giordania hanno cominciato le lezioni nelle scuole dell'Unrwa. Questa stessa mattina, dozzine di attivisti e di rifugiati si sono riuniti nei pressi del quartier generale dell'agenzia ad Amman per protestare contro la decisione Usa di tagliare i fondi con l'obiettivo di far chiudere l'organismo. I manifestanti - secondo fonti locali - hanno intonato cori contro gli Usa e il presidente Trump. Si è poi appreso che il management dell'Unrwa ha proposto il pensionamento volontario degli insegnanti in modo da affrontare il deficit del budget annuale che, secondo stime della stessa Unrwa, dovrebbe arrivare a 217 milioni di dollari (182 milioni di euro circa). (ANSAmed).



"We are very satisfied that it was possible for UNRWA, despite our very difficult financial situation to open the school year on time," said UNRWA Commissioner General Pierre Krahenbuhl.



"It is a celebration of the right to education, a celebration of learning and development of skills and critical thinking," he added, urging the international community to respect its obligations towards the UN organization, while fighting efforts by the EU and other countries to maintain funding. "I express my deepest regret and fundamental disappointment (over funding cuts), in particular because it has been over almost seven decades, one of the most consistent, rewarding and of the most generous partnerships that exist in the humanitarian sector," the UNRWA official said.



Earlier in the day, dozens of activists and refugees gathered near the UNRWA headquarters in Amman to protest against the US decision to cut funding as part of pressure to dissolve the organization.



Protestors chanted chants slamming the US and president Donald Trump over his decision.



Meanwhile, UNRWA management proposed voluntary retirement for teachers in UNRWA in order to deal with a growing deficit in its annual budget, which is believed to stand at $217 million.



Jordan announced late last month that it was organizing a conference in New York with the help of Japan and the EU in order to seek funding for UNRWA.



