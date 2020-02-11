ANSAmed - Today's events in the Mediterranean

ti trovi qui:

    (ANSAmed) - ROME, FEBRUARY 11 - These are the main events scheduled in the Euro-Mediterranean for today: ABU DHABI - World Urban Forum (until 13/2).

    BRUSSELS - EU, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni receives Mohamed Benchaaboun, Moroccan Economy and Finance Minister.

    KOSOVO - visit by Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio, who will be meeting with the new PM of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, and visiting Italian soldiers taking part in NATO's KFOR mission in the country.

    VENICE - Meeting on climate change in the Mediterranean area with 10 international researchers. (ANSAmed).

