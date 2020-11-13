ti trovi qui:

ANSAmed - Weekly diary from November 16 to November 22

13 novembre, 18:09

    (ANSAmed) - ROME, 13 NOV - The following are the main events of interest scheduled in the Euro-Mediterranean area between November 16 and November 22 MONDAY NOVEMBER 16 BRUSSELS - WFP, high-level virtual panel - ''Breaking down institutional silos and ensuring more integrated programming, funding and implementation'' at the executive board sessions of the World Food Programme (PAM/WFP) BRUSSELS - EU, agricultural and fisheries council BRUSSELS - EU, high-level forum on State aid of member States BRUSSELS - EU, Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni holds speeches in video conference at the Digital Finance Community Week and, separately, at the Croatia Recovery Plan Conference BRUSSELS - EU, the vice president of the Commission Frans Timmermans in video conference at the Wirtschaftsgipfel 2020 of Suddeutsche Zeitung; at the European business conference in plenary session on the Green Deal; with Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux, president of French business confederation Mouvement des Entreprises de France (Medef) TUESDAY NOVEMBER 17 BRUSSELS - EU, general affairs council BRUSSELS - EU, agricultural and fisheries council BRUSSELS - EU, Commission vice president Frans Timmermans gives addresses via video conference the World Passenger Festival WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 18 BRUSSELS - EU, Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni attends via video conference an audition of the finance commission of the Italian Parliament FRANCE - Beginning of activation of 5G network BRUSSELS - EU, seventh ministerial dialogue Nigeria-EU THURSDAY NOVEMBER 19 THE HAGUE - Conference at 13:00 on the status of the appeal at the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals of Ratko Mladic who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a first degree ruling LUXEMBOURG - EU Court of justice, sentence on French legislation banning electronic cigarettes with hemp BRUSSELS - EU, competitiveness council (domestic market and industry) BRUSSELS - EU, foreign affairs council BRUSSELS - EU, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hosts a high-level conference on migration and asylum with David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, and Wolfgang Schauble, president of the Bundestag; separately, she is taking part in a video conference of European Council members BRUSSELS - European Parliament, speech of ECB president, Christine Lagarde BRUSSELS - EU, Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni participates in video conference with Valdis Dombrovskis and Jutta Urpilainen, in the online event Debating Africa, organized by Friends of Europe BRUSSELS - EU, summit on COVID- 19 ASSISI - The economy of Francis, youth video conference organized by the pope FRIDAY NOVEMBER 20 RIYADH - G20, meeting of foreign ministers in video conference (also on the 21st) BRUSSELS - EU, competitiveness council (space) BRUSSELS - EU, foreign affairs council (defense) SATURDAY NOVEMBER 21 BRUSSELS - G20, summit in video conference with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (also on the 22nd) SUNDAY NOVEMBER 22 No significant event to report (ANSAmed) (ANSA).

