Israel: Beitar Jerusalem sale under review Football association requests info from UAE businessman

(ANSAmed) - TEL AVIV, JANUARY 4 - Financial daily the Marker has reported uncertainty over the acquisition by a wealthy businessman from the United Arab Emirates of football club Baitar Jerusalem in a transaction that followed the signature of peace agreements between the two countries. Based on the accord, sheikh Hamed bin Khalifa al-Nahyan bought half of the team's property for 100 million shekels (25 million euros) and pledged to invest an additional 200 million over the next decade. However, according to the newspaper, a commission set up by the Israeli football association on Thursday examined the entry of the new owner, asking the sheikh for more financial information.



The owner of Beitar Jerusalem Moshe Hogheg complained about ''biased allegations'' and expressed the hope that they will not induce the new buyer into backing away from the acquisition. The Israeli football association did not comment. According to Marker, within three weeks the commission should publish its conclusions.(ANSAmed) (ANSA).



