France fears upsurge in infections, 'avoid Spain, Portugal' Government advises against travels over Delta variant

(ANSAmed) - ROME, JUL 9 - France has advised its citizens against travelling to Spain and Portugal over fears that the Delta variant could lead to a rise in new infections. "Don't go to Spain and Portugal, stay in France or choose another country", Paris has said, regarding the summer. Concern is high for the Delta variant while countries are trying to find a compromise on restrictions so as not to lose months of the touristic season that are important for economies that have been deeply affected by the consequences of the virus.



The French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune urged not to go to Spain and Portugal. "Those who have not yet booked their holidays should avoid Portugal, Spain, it's better to stay in France" or go elsewhere, he said, adding that some countries "have opened the door too much" to push tourism.



Beaune has also not ruled out "boosted measures" if new infections continue to rise in the two countries.



In Spain, the Delta variant is rising quickly and is already predominant in the communities of Madrid, Catalonia, the Valencian community and Navarra. The latest weekly report by the health ministry said the variant represented about 11% of the samples analyzed but experts are convinced that the circulation is significantly higher. (ANSAmed).



