Shoah: Remember for today, yesterday, tomorrow - Edith Bruck Today we can no longer says we didn't know says survivor-poet

(ANSA) - ROME, JAN 27 - Hungarian-Italian Shoah survivor Edith Bruck said on Holocaust Remembrance Day Friday it was necessary "to remember for today, yesterday and tomorrow".



Writer and poet Bruck, 91, a witness to the Shoah in her native Hungary, said "woe betide us if people do not remember and that is true for today, for yesterday, and for tomorrow: what happens has happened before and will happen again.



"Time is only one single thing and every day we must denounce everything that happens: everything concerns us, today we can no longer say 'I didn't know'." Bruck was speaking in a video link with the convent of St Maximilian Kolbe in Rome, where a day of reflection on the theme of communication, 'The Ten Words of Pope Francis', was taking place. (ANSA).



