Cinema at the Museum hails 100th anniversary Tunisian films Thanks to collaboration with film library of Bologna

(ANSA) - TUNIS, 29 NOV - A key event returns to Tunisia for arthouse films. The seventh edition of the Cinéma au Musée in Sousse, on December 11-13, celebrates the 100th anniversary of Tunisian cinema and renews the collaboration Italy-Tunisia for the conservation of film archives. Thanks to the precious contribution of Bologna's film library, participants will be able to watch the debut screening of the restored version of "Zohra" by pioneer Albert Samama Chikli, considered the first Tunisian fiction movie, dated 1922, Mohamed Challouf, the Festival's artistic director and founder of the association Ciné-Sud Patrimoine which organizes the event, told ANSA.



The version restored by Bologna's film library, which has preserved and digitalized since 2015 the Chikli fund, now lasts 20 minutes, about 10 more that the nine of the version known to the public, which is incomplete and fragmented. The original movie lasted 30 minutes but it was lost. Guests of the event included the director of the film library of Bologna, Gian Luca Farinelli, and a group of experts who will be the protagonists of two workshops to train film students and experts. The screening of "Zohra" will be accompanied by the music of Belgian pianist Jean Luc Poulvier on the stage together with the students of the Higher music institute of Sousse. In homage to Frantz Fanon (1925-1961), the schedule includes the new film of Mehdi Lallaoui "In the footsteps of Frantz Fanon", at the auditorium of the literature and human sciences department of Susa. The restored version of "Viva la Muerte" by Fernando Arrabal will be screened with the filmmaker and director of the Cinémathèque de Toulouse, a partner institution of Tunisia in the renovation of this feature film (89') from 1971.



The closing ceremony will see the screening of the documentary Nanook l'Esquimau (Nanook del Nord) by Robert Joseph Flaherty (1920), a film on the life of the Inuit of Canada co-produced by the United States, France and Canada. (ANSA).



