Cinepelagos: Italian cinema returns to shine in Greek museums In Igoumenitsa, Italy embassy-cultural institute promote event

(ANSAmed) - ROME, 05 DIC - The event 'Cinepelagos - Notti di cinema italiano' (Cinepelagos - Nights of Italian cinema) will be held in the archaeological museum in the Greek town of Igoumenitsa on December 6-9. It is promoted by the Italian Cultural Institute and by the Italian embassy in Athens as part of the bilateral program Tempo Forte (strong time), in cooperation with the municipality of Igoumenitsa, the antiquities superintendency of Thesprotia and the Association of friends of the museum and local archeological sites.



With the theme "Bellezza nella bellezza" (beauty within beauty), the event conceived and organized by Myth Euromed, which has reached its third edition, brings Italian cinema to Greek cultural venues, in an homage to the contemporary. The program features films in the original language with Greek subtitles made over the past four years, from 'Caravaggio rubato' (Stolen Caravaggio) to 'Una storia senza nome' (An unnamed story) (Andò), to D'Annunzio's decadence in Il Cattivo Poeta (Jodice), two movies by Salvatores, the story of autism and paternity in Tutto il mio folle amore (All of my crazy love) to crisis-hit comedy in Comedians.



An Italy free of stereotypes will star in Igoumenitsa, among the most important ports of the Ionian sea and the first point of arrival by sea in Greece for the majority of Italians, within the prestigious museum which will be exceptionally open for free at night for the films' screenings. (ANSAmed).



