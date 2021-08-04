Lebanon: 'don't abandon us', Aoun to international community Head of State talks to donors' conference

(ANSAmed) - BEIRUT, AUG 4 - Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday thanked the international community for financial aid promised during the new international conference of donors. But he also urged foreign countries "not to abandon Lebanon" in a phase in which it is dealing with the "devastating consequences" of the crisis, a year after the explosion of the port of Beirut.



Speaking in video conference during the event summoned by France and the UN, Aoun said he "hopes in the formation of a government that can implement the necessary reforms, prepare the next legislative elections and, in parallel, build confidence with our international partners, and lead talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). (ANSAmed).



