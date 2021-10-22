ti trovi qui:

  1. ANSAmed
  2. Politica
  3. First international conference held on Libyan soil

First international conference held on Libyan soil

Contrasts on mercenaries. 'We aim for truce, elections', FM

22 ottobre, 12:18

    (ANSAmed) - CAIRO, OCT 22 - For the first time in the history of post-revolution Libya, an international conference took place on Libyan soil, in Tripoli, a sign that the chaos in front of Italian coasts is diminishing. Tensions however remain on the presence of mercenaries and foreign powers in the country and the shared interest in avoiding division already appears like a success.

    Representatives of international organizations, countries of the area and major powers, with different levels that can be interpreted at a geopolitical level in many ways, have approved a final statement highlighting, among other things, "the need to take the necessary steps to hold elections on December 24". This occurs despite the fact that electoral laws for presidential and legislative elections, already approved by the parliament of Torbuk in exile, in the east controlled by Khalifa Haftar with controversial procedures and quorums, were rejected by the Senate-like High Council of State in Tripoli.

    The Libya Stabilization Initiative Conference was promoted by Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and attended by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio who spoke about "an important moment to reaffirm the engagement of the entire international community, with Italy on the frontline". (ANSAmed).

    © Copyright ANSA - Tutti i diritti riservati

    Business opportunities

    Il sistema informativo sulle opportunità
    di business all'estero

    Unione Europea e Mediterraneo

    Ministero degli affari esteri

    Cinema: torna a Firenze Middle East Now,focus su Afghanistan

    Cooperazione e imprese italiane nel Mediterraneo e il Golfo

    Servizi

    News dal Mediterraneo

    le nostre regioni partner news lazio news sardegna news sicilia news campania news calabria news puglia

    Site index

    News

    Regioni

    Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardia, Marche, Molise
    Piemonte, Puglia, Sardegna, Sicilia, Toscana, Trentino-Alto
    Adige/Suedtirol    , Umbria, Valle d'Aosta, Veneto

    Nazioni

    Albania, Algeria, Arabia Saudita, A.N. Palestinese , Bosnia Erzegovina , Cipro, Croazia, Egitto, Emirati Arabi Uniti, Europa, Francia
    Giordania, Grecia, Kosovo, Kuwait, Israele, Italia, Libano, Libia, Malta, Marocco, Mauritania
    Montenegro, Oman, Portogallo, Qatar, Serbia, Siria, Slovenia, Spagna, Tunisia, Turchia, Yemen

    Servizi

    ANSAmed live