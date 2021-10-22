First international conference held on Libyan soil Contrasts on mercenaries. 'We aim for truce, elections', FM

(ANSAmed) - CAIRO, OCT 22 - For the first time in the history of post-revolution Libya, an international conference took place on Libyan soil, in Tripoli, a sign that the chaos in front of Italian coasts is diminishing. Tensions however remain on the presence of mercenaries and foreign powers in the country and the shared interest in avoiding division already appears like a success.



Representatives of international organizations, countries of the area and major powers, with different levels that can be interpreted at a geopolitical level in many ways, have approved a final statement highlighting, among other things, "the need to take the necessary steps to hold elections on December 24". This occurs despite the fact that electoral laws for presidential and legislative elections, already approved by the parliament of Torbuk in exile, in the east controlled by Khalifa Haftar with controversial procedures and quorums, were rejected by the Senate-like High Council of State in Tripoli.



The Libya Stabilization Initiative Conference was promoted by Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and attended by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio who spoke about "an important moment to reaffirm the engagement of the entire international community, with Italy on the frontline". (ANSAmed).



