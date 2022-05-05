Tunisia: EU Lina Ben Mhenni Award for Freedom of Expression For journalists and bloggers

(ANSAmed) - TUNISI, 05 MAG - As part of World Press Freedom Day, the European Union delegation in Tunisia has announced the launch of the third edition of the Lina Ben Mhenni Award for Freedom of Expression.



The award, the delegation noted, was created in 2020 to pay homage to the defunct Lina Ben Mhenni and to support and contribute to the promotion of quality written press in Tunisia.



The EU is also supporting Tunisian media through the Media Support Program (MAPT 2) and the Support Project for Independent Bodies in Tunisia (PAII-T), which the Independent High Authority for Audiovisual Communication (HAICA) is a member of.



These examples bear witness to EU efforts to support Tunisian media in their striving to provide free, independent and credible in supportare information, the delegation said.



Freedom of the press is considered invaluable by the EU and a priority that should be protected, as should media workers, the delegation said.



The award is open to Tunisian bloggers, journalists, and others working in the information sector.



Three awards will be given on World Human Rights Day, December 10.



The blogger and human rights activist Lina Ben M'henni died in 2020 at the age of 36 after a long struggle against an autoimmune disease.



Author of the well-known blog "Tunisian Girl", Lina became famous for her opposition to the Ben Ali regime and her struggle against the abuses of dictatorship. (ANSAmed).



