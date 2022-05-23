ti trovi qui:

  3. Spain: king emeritus loses opportunity to explain, cabinet

Interior minister: he must respond regarding very serious facts

23 maggio, 16:29

    (ANSAmed) - ROME, 23 MAG - The king emeritus of Spain, Juan Carlos, risks losing "an opportunity" to "provide an explanation" regarding controversial aspects of his past, including alleged fiscal offenses, according to government members who have commented the position observed so far by the ex-monarch during his first visit to Spain since moving to Abu Dhabi. So far, in fact, Juan Caros has avoided to publicly respond to requests for an "explanation" by the government.

    Although prosecutors shelved investigations on alleged fiscal offenses that brought Juan Carlos to leave Spain and move to the United Arab Emirates, the fact that the former monarch between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 gave back to fiscal authorities some 5 million euros of previously undeclared income has been interpreted as an admission of responsibility.

    "He must explain very serious facts", Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters on Friday. "Explanations on what", Juan Carlos said Sunday, replying to a reporter.

    After spending the weekend in Galicia and travelling to Madrid on Monday, the king emeritus is scheduled to return to Abu Dhabi later today, according to royal household sources.

    (ANSAmed).

