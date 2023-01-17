Oman sends delegation to mediate new Yemen truce

(ANSAmed) - BEIRUT, JAN 17 - The Omani government has once again begun to make efforts for another truce between the parties at war in Yemen after once reached in autumn that lasted several months.



Pan-Arab media report that a delegation sent by Muscat has arrived in the Yemeni capital, controlled by Iran-linked Houthi rebels, led by Omani foreign minister Sayyid Badr Busaidi.



In recent days, Busaidi met UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in Muscat.



For years Oman has been trying to act as a mediator between the parties involved in the war in Yemen, which has been devastated by almost 20 years of civil war that in 2015 become a regional war with the direct involvement of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in support of loyalist forces, and indirect involvement by Iran via the Houthis.



The UN has said that at least 150,000 people have been killed in Yemen since 2015 including 14,500 civilians.(ANSAmed).



