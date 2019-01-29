Serbia: to export raspberries, blueberries to Lebanon

(ANSAmed) - BELGRADE, 29 JANUARY - Serbian and Lebanese Agriculture Ministers Branislav Nedimovic and Ghazi Zeaiter signed on Tuesday in Beirut an MoU on cooperation in agriculture, the Serbian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management said in a statement.



Under the document, Serbia and Lebanon will further trade in agriculture and food products.



Serbia is looking to export baby beef, pork, meat products and raspberries and blueberries to Lebanon, which wants to export olive oil and citrus fruits to Serbia. (ANSAmed).



