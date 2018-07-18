ti trovi qui:

  Israel: Orban's visit divides public opinion

Israel: Orban's visit divides public opinion

Tomorrow protest at Yad va-Shem

18 luglio, 18:06

    (ANSAmed) - TEL AVIV, JULY 18 - The official visit in Israel, at the invite of Premier Benyamin Netanyahu, of Prime Minister Viktor Orban is dividing the public opinion.

    According to some reports, a protest against the guest will be held tomorrow when he will visit the Holocaust Memorial Yad va-Shem in Jerusalem.

    Orban will arrive overnight in Israel and he will meet tomorrow with Netanyahu and head of State Reuven Rivlin.

    On Friday he will visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem but, contrary to other European heads of State who have visited Israel, he will not meet with Palestinian President Abu Mazen or other PNA leaders. (ANSAmed).

